CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was robbed in the Washington Heights neighborhood Saturday morning by some people to whom he thought he was going to sell his used minivan, police said.
The minivan was also stolen.
The incident happened at 11:26 a.m. in the 10100 block of South Aberdeen Street, police said.
The 47-year-oold man agreed to meet the suspects so they could buy his used Dodge Caravan, police said.
When the suspects arrived, they took handguns and demanded his personal property, police said.
The victim then left in a tow truck, but he came back to find the minivan had been stolen too, police said.
No one was in custody Saturday afternoon. Area Two detectives were investigating.
