CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of parents on Sunday called out Mayor Lori Lightfoot on a campaign promise.
They want an elected school board, rather than the “hybrid” that Mayor Lightfoot supports. The advocates say that decision has cost Black and Brown communities greatly.
“We don’t have a hybrid City Council. We don’t have a hybrid State Legislature,” said Jitu Brown of the Kenwood Oakwood Community Organization, “and if the School Board can raise our taxes, then we have the right to accountability for the public.”
The parents pointed to elections more than five years ago where about 90 percent of Chicago supported electing school board members.
They said the lack of an elected school board has led to school closings and a lack of resources.
