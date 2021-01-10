DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday announced 5,127 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 18 deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 563,653 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 8,613, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Another 372 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.

So far, 2,752,524 people have been tested in the state, up from 2,738,914 on Saturday. A total of 6,109,153 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.

Hoosier age 80 and older as well as health care workers, first responders and residents of long term care facilities can now receive a free COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments can be made at https://ourshot.in.gov.

