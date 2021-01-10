SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — Illinois state Rep. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) was recovering Sunday after a medical scare during a state House session in Springfield.
Lawmakers were gathered at the Bank of Springfield to maintain social distancing when the downstate lawmaker collapsed to the floor.
He was later seen getting onto a gurney, and gave a thumbs up as he was being taken out.
House Republican Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) later said Bailey had some gastrointestinal issues.
Bailey was booted from some House sessions back in May for refusing to wear a mask. He also filed a lawsuit challenging Gov. JB Pritzker’s authority to issue executive orders during the virus outbreak, but lost the legal battles in that case.
