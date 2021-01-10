DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crime, stabbing, Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood Saturday night.

Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Argyle Street.

The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

Area Three Detectives are investigating, and charges are pending.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff