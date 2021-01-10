CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood Saturday night.
Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Argyle Street.
The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.
Area Three Detectives are investigating, and charges are pending.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Brad Rukstales Of Inverness, Arrested At U.S. Capitol Riot, Apologizes And Expresses Embarrassment
- Hackers Stole $2,000 From Woman’s Account, But Bank Wouldn’t Give Her Refund Until CBS 2 Got Involved
- Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls For First-Term Rep. Mary Miller To Resign For Comments About Hitler Being ‘Right On One Thing’