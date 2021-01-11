DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Chicago, Shared Sidewalk Program

CHICAGO (CBS)– Applications are now open for Chicago’s popular Shared Sidewalk Program.

The program is voluntary and allows property owners to share the cost of sidewalk repairs with their neighbors in the city.

The city said the cost per square foot is well below what a private contractor would charge. And senior citizens and persons with disabilities may qualify for further discounts.

Applications will be taken through the city’s 311 phone line, the 311 website or the 311 app.

Also From CBS Chicago: