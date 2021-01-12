HODGKINS, Ill. (CBS) — Police on Tuesday identified the man and woman who were shot dead in a suspected murder-suicide in the parking lot of a Hodgkins UPS distribution center the day before.
The woman found dead was identified as Barbara Phillips, 30, of Chicago, and the man as Fabian Young, 27, of Romeoville.
Hodgkins police said around 12:50 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the employee parking lot of the UPS facility near 75th Street and Willow Springs Road.
Officers found Phillips and Young lying on the ground, unresponsive, and secured the scene. Paramedics declared both of them dead at the scene, according to police.
Police said Monday that Phillips was a UPS employee.
The relationship between Phillips and Young and further details of what happened have not been released.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office conducted autopsies on Phillips and Young on Tuesday, and Cook County Sheriff’s investigators were attempting to recreate an account of events from evidence and determine a motive, Hodgkins police said.
