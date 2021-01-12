CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) announced Tuesday that he will be voting to impeach President Donald Trump following the assault on the U.S. Capitol last week.

Kinzinger issued a statement via Twitter.

“Throughout my time in Congress, I’ve sought to do the right thing for the good of the people I represent and the country as a whole. We are in uncharted waters here, and in a moment in history we have not experienced in modern times. “On January 6, 2020, the President of the United States encouraged an angry mob to storm the United States Capitol to stop the counting of electoral votes. This angry mob turned violent and caused destruction to our nation’s symbol of democracy. This insurrection led to countless injuries and the death of several people, including two of our U.S. Capitol Police Officers. “There is no doubt in my mind that the President of the United States broke his oath of office and incited this insurrection. He used his position in the Executive to attack the Legislative. So in assessing the articles of impeachment brought before the House, I must consider: if these actions – the Article II branch inciting a deadly insurrection against the Article I branch – are not worthy of impeachment, then what is an impeachable offense? “I will vote in favor of impeachment.”

The House is moving forward with plans to impeach the president if Vice President Mike Pence fails to invoke the 25th Amendment, which allows a majority of the Cabinet to remove the president from office. House Democrats plan to bring a resolution to the floor Tuesday evening calling on Pence to take action, and will move forward on Wednesday with a vote on impeaching Mr. Trump if Pence declines.

Democrats have moved swiftly on efforts to remove Mr. Trump from office following the assault last week on the Capitol, arguing his repeated unfounded claims the election was stolen and heated rhetoric during a rally just before the attack incited the violence on January 6. Appearing at the rally near the White House, Mr. Trump urged supporters in attendance to “fight like hell.”

An article of impeachment introduced in the House on Monday and backed by more than 200 Democrats accuses Mr. Trump of “incitement of insurrection,” and says he “gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government.”

Kinzinger did not vote in favor of impeaching President Trump a year ago over allegations that the president improperly looked for help from Ukraine to boost his chances for reelection in 2020.

Besides Kinzinger, two other House Republicans – House GOP leadership member Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming and Rep. John Katko (R-New York) – said they will vote to impeach the president.

Earlier Tuesday, President Trump brushed aside calls for his removal over last week’s attack at the Capitol, saying the 25th Amendment is “of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt Joe Biden.”

“Be careful what you wish for,” Mr. Trump said in Alamo, Texas, during a visit to the border. He said the impeachment effort mounted by House Democrats is “dangerous for the USA, especially at this very tender time.”

The president’s remarks came hours after he declined to take any responsibility for the deadly assault on the Capitol that left five dead. Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One, Mr. Trump claimed his speech to supporters before they stormed the Capitol was “totally appropriate.”

