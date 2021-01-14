CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) –– Two men have been charged in the killings of a woman and two teenage boys found bludgeoned to death in 1998 in a house in northwest Indiana.
Hammond police announced that an analysis of DNA evidence helped authorities secure murder charges against 51-year-old James H. Higgason III, and 46-year-old David L. Copley Jr.
They are accused in the January 1998 bludgeoning deaths of 36-year-old Elva Tamez; 18-year-old Jerod Hodge; and 16-year-old Timothy Ross, 16.
The victims’ bodies were found in Tamez’s Hammond home. Police said both defendants were charged Monday due in part to DNA evidence recently uncovered thanks to modern technology.
