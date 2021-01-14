CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will miss at least 10 games and 24 days after the team placed him on long-term injured reserve Thursday because of an unspecified illness.

The 32-year-old Toews announced prior to the start of training camp last month he was experiencing symptoms that left him feeling “drained and lethargic.”

There has been no word from Toews or the team on the cause and there is no timetable for his return. The veteran center has asked for privacy while he focuses on his health.

Toews helped lead the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup championships from 2010 to 2015. He had 18 goals and 42 assists in 70 games last season and was one of the team’s best defensive forwards and face-off options.

The team also announced Thursday defenseman Brent Seabrook has a lower back injury and moved forward Kirby Dach to long-term IR because of a wrist injury.

The 35-year-old Seabrook has not played since December 2019. He missed the playoffs after having two hip surgeries and a right shoulder operation, and has not been on the ice since camp opened.

Dach could miss the entire season after having surgery on his right wrist. He was injured in December playing for Canada’s world junior team during an exhibition against Russia.

The Blackhawks opened the season with a 5-1 loss at defending champion Tampa Bay on Wednesday. They visit the Lightning again on Friday night.

