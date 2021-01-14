CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Thursday and charged in connection with a robbery and a carjacking in Englewood.
The boy was charged as a juvenile with three felony counts of armed robbery, one felony count each of aggravated vehicular hijacking and possession of a stolen vehicle, and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault.
He was arrested at 7:29 a.m. Thursday in the 6500 block of South Peoria Street, and was identified as having taken part in a carjacking the same morning in the 7000 block of South Peoria Street, as well as an armed robbery in the 6500 block of South Halsted Street.
The boy will appear in Juvenile Court on Friday.
Further information was not available late Thursday.
