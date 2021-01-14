CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago-based United Airlines announced Thursday that ahead of the presidential inauguration next week, guns will not be allowed in checked luggage on flights going to the Washington, D.C. area.
From Saturday, Jan. 16 through Saturday, Jan. 23, United will not be allowing checked firearms on flights to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, or Richmond International Airport, with the exception of credentialed law enforcement officials or active-duty military members traveling on orders.
United will also be keeping crews in hotels outside downtown Washington, D.C., and actively monitoring the need to relocate crews in other cities.
Staffing will also be increased at other Washington, D.C.-area airports, and the airline will remain in contact with law enforcement at the federal, state, and local area.
The airline’s mask policy will also be enforced. United noted that it has banned about 615 people for noncompliance since last spring, and about 60 were banned the week of Jan. 4.
American Airlines is also banning guns in checked bags on flights to D.C. area airports with the exception of credentialed law enforcement personnel and active-duty military members traveling on orders.
