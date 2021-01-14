CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation honored five of CPD’s finest on Thursday, for the arrest of a gunman accused of shooting two people, including a 7-year-old girl on Halloween of 2019.

Chicago Police Sgt. Patrick Jaycox and patrol officers Shawn Bryant, Artavious Mitchell, Adam Burns, and Malcolm Brogsdale arrested a teenager accused of shooting Gisselle Zamago as she was trick-or-treating in her Minnie Mouse costume along 26th Street near Lawndale Avenue in Little Village on Oct. 31, 2019.

Police have said the 15-year-old gunman was aiming for a gang rival, who was shot in the hand.

After the shooting, the 15-year-old boy who fired the shots ran into an alley, threw the gun in a trash can, and then urinated on his hands in an effort to get rid of gunpowder residue, according to police. He also later removed the hoodie he was wearing at the time of the shooting, and gave it to a friend to hide.

Police were able to track him down and arrest him less than a day after the shooting, and investigators recovered the weapon and his clothing. The boy has been charged as a juvenile with two counts of attempted murder.

“Thanks to the successful and outstanding follow-up investigation of these officers, a reckless and dangerous gang member was arrested and charged with shooting two people,” said Joe Salemme, director of operations for the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation. “It is an honor to name these officers our January Officers of the Month.”

Gisselle was critically wounded and spent about two weeks in the hospital before she was able to go home. Her family calls her “un milagro” – a miracle.

Also From CBS Chicago: