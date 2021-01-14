CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed, and a CTA driver was injured when a stray bullet struck his bus and shattered glass, in the North Austin neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
At 2:36 p.m., a 47-year-old man was on the sidewalk at 1550 N. Laramie Ave. when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He had been shot in the back, and he was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.
A stray bullet also struck a Chicago Transit Authority bus that was headed north on Laramie Avenue, police said. The driver suffered a minor injury due to glass shattering.
The bus driver was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody late Thursday. Detectives were investigating.
