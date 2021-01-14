CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday said Chicago restaurants and bars need to be allowed to reopen “as quickly as possible” not just to help those businesses survive, but to cut down on instances of private parties where people don’t take proper precautions against COVID-19.

Under the state’s virus mitigation plan, Chicago’s restaurants and bars were forced to halt indoor service in late October. While Gov. JB Pritzker has said some regions of the state can begin rolling back some COVID-19 restrictions starting Friday if they meet certain virus thresholds, reopening of indoor dining wouldn’t happen until each region moves back at least three more phases, and Chicago is not yet on track to begin easing restrictions.

Thursday morning, Lightfoot said she plans to have a conversation with Gov. JB Pritzker about how to begin rolling back virus mitigation efforts ASAP.

“I want to get our restaurants and bars reopened as quickly as possible,” she said.

Lightfoot noted the restaurant industry is highly regulated and would be “one of the safer places” for people to visit as state restrictions start to ease.

“They’ve gone above and beyond to put in mitigation controls inside of the restaurants,” Lightfoot said. “I feel very strongly that we are very close to a point when we should be talking about opening up our bars and restaurants.”

However, public health experts repeatedly have said bars and restaurants are among the riskiest places for catching the virus, because eating and drinking require people to remove their masks for extended periods of time.

But the mayor said the ban on indoor dining and bar service has resulted in people engaging in risky behavior in private, holding underground parties at hotels, businesses, and elsewhere, without wearing masks or keeping a safe distance from other people to limit the spread of the virus.

She said reopening bars and restaurants would give people somewhere to go unwind where business owners can enforce the proper precautions.

“If we have people and give them an outlet for entertainment in the restaurant space, in the bar space, we have much more of an opportunity, in my view, to be able to regulate and control that environment,” Lightfoot said. “People are engaging in risky behavior that is not only putting themselves at risk, but putting their families, their co-workers, and other ones at risk. Let’s bring it out of the shadows. Let’s allow them to have some recreation in restaurants, in bars, where we can actually work with responsible owners and managers to regulate and protect people from COVID-19.”

Six of the state’s 11 regions currently are on track to move from Tier 3 to Tier 2 of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan on Friday, but that rollback would not allow for indoor dining.

Indoor dining and bar service would not be allowed in any region until they meet the requirements to lift Tier 3, Tier 2, and Tier 1 mitigations, and return to Phase 4 of the state’s Restore Illinois reopening plan.

