EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — A woman was in critical condition Thursday afternoon after being rescued from a fire in an Evanston apartment building.
The fire broke out at 1:07 p.m. in the building at 319 Dempster St., between Judson and Forest avenues, according to the Evanston Fire Department.
A sprinkler system stopped the fire from spreading beyond one apartment, but smoke did spread throughout the building, the fire department said.
Firefighters rescued one middle-aged woman from the fire. She was not breathing and had no pulse when they found her in her unit, the fire department said.
Firefighters carried the woman down three flights of stairs. First responders were able to resuscitate her, and she was taken to a local hospital in critical condition in the ICU.
