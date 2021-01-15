CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were wounded late Friday morning in a string of shootings within a few blocks of each other in the Austin neighborhood.
Police said officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter reports of gunfire and calls of people shot around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of Leamington Avenue and Washington Boulevard.
After responding to the scene, officers found three people shot at three different locations.
A crashed Kia was found on the 5100 block of West Service Drive, with an unidentified male inside, who had been shot in the neck. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
A 24-year-old man was found on the 0-100 block of North Laramie Avenue with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.
A 31-year-old man was found on the 5200 block of West Washington Boulevard with a gunshot wound to the cheek. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in good condition.
No one was in custody Friday afternoon. Area Four detectives are investigating.
