CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Teachers Union staged a car caravan through the Near West Side Friday to protest the Chicago Public Schools’ decision to return to school buildings.
The union says in-person learning at CPS is not safe, despite the city’s claims they have COVID safety covered. . Last week, the Chicago Teachers Union proposed holding off on a return to the classroom until all CPS employees receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
In-person classes started on Monday for pre-kindergarten and some special education programs.
Dozens of teachers taught outside earlier in the week, after CPS locked remote teaching accounts.
Kindergarten through eighth grade students are set to return to class Feb. 1.
