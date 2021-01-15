CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she is open to indoor dining, but Gov. JB Pritzker says not yet. While we wait and see, some restaurants say they have no choice but to break the rules.

They tell CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross it’s about survival.

There was a line Friday for carryout outside of Paul’s in Elgin. But inside customer’s were being served food.

The owner said she is doing it to keep the lights on and staff employed. They are only allowing 25% capacity and say others are defying state recommendations, so why not do it responsibly?

“I’m not saying I’m defying anything because it’s not a law,” she said.

Scott Stanley, owner of Stanley’s Ale House and Restaurant, is having people in and having them take precautions.

“Everyone’s wearing masks,” he said. “Our customers are when they leave their tables. The tables are separated. Many are removed. I have 8 thousand square feet. I can spread em out.”

Stanley says because he is allowing indoor dining it has allowed him to keep more than a dozen employees. He refuses to let COVID close his doors.

“We’re doing everything by the book,” he said. “I’m a very determined individual. It’s come close. I’m too stubborn. I will be celebrating 10 years in business, and I’m keeping it open one way or another.”

The Chicago Restaurant Coalition says Chicago Health Department data from June to September shows no direct statistical link between restaurants and COVID spread.

Despite that, the governor’s office is arguing indoor dining still includes many of the greatest COVID risks, such as interacting with strangers while indoors.

“I can’t change what’s happening or what’s being said, but I can change what’s happening to my livelihood,” said Stanley.

Also From CBS Chicago: