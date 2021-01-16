DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 3,973 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional 41 deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 587,049 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 8,913, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

An additional 374 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.

So far, 2,819,864 people have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,806,743 on Friday. A total of 6,386,194 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.

Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.

People 70 and older, as well as health care workers, longterm care residents and first responders are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

To schedule an appointment for vaccination, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

So far 282,943 Hoosiers have received their first dose of vaccine, and nearly 56,000 have been fully vaccinated, according to IDPH.

