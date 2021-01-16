CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 3,973 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional 41 deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 587,049 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 8,913, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
An additional 374 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is available on our website.
Here are the updated numbers:
🔹 Total positive cases: 587,049
🔹 Total deaths: 8,913
🔹 Tests administered: 6,386,194
🔹 Total individuals vaccinated: 338,905
Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbqTmcA pic.twitter.com/YscpssL7xa
— Indiana Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) January 16, 2021
So far, 2,819,864 people have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,806,743 on Friday. A total of 6,386,194 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.
Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
People 70 and older, as well as health care workers, longterm care residents and first responders are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the state.
To schedule an appointment for vaccination, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
So far 282,943 Hoosiers have received their first dose of vaccine, and nearly 56,000 have been fully vaccinated, according to IDPH.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Struggles Exacerbated On Magnificent Mile With Gap, Macy’s Leaving, But Advocates Say Reinvention Will Come
- Mayor Lori Lightfoot Wants To Reopen Restaurants And Bars ‘As Quickly As Possible’ To Reduce Risk Of Underground Parties
- Schererville, Indiana Family Is Poised To Be Evicted For Having Too Many Children