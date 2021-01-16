CHICAGO (CBS) — Outspoken Illinois Republican Adam Kinzinger Friday opened up about his experience during the riot at the United States Capitol.
The lawmaker was at the Capitol during the riots. He says he was terrified and grateful he had his gun.
“I felt a sense of real evil and darkness,” he said. “For about a half hour I sat around thinking I may have to defend myself in my office. That is the day I specifically, on Jan. 6, specifically took my gun that day,” he said on a CBS podcast.
The congressman was very clear that the only place he does not carry his weapon is on the House floor.
