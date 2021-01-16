CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re sorry to tell you tonight that the great Jim Tilmon has died.
Jim was one of the first Black pilots for American Airlines and a longtime meteorologist in Chicago; a career in news that included a stint here at CBS Chicago.
Oh no. So talented and a prince of a man. He paved the way for many of us.
— Jim Williams (@JimWilliamsCBS2) January 16, 2021
He was brilliant, whether describing how a plane crash happened or telling you what to expect in the weather.
And he was a gentleman.
I only worked with Jim for a few years @cbschicago but he was, indeed, a true gentleman and lovely human being. So glad I got to know him.
— Dana Kozlov (@DanaCBS2) January 16, 2021
Friends say he died after surgery.
Jim was 86.
A true gentleman and dear friend & mentor. Jim Tilmon will be missed. We started at WBBM together in the very same week in 2002. He gave me some of the best advice on life that I will cherish forever. Thinking of his family.🙏❤️@cbschicago
— Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) January 16, 2021