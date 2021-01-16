DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, Jim Tilmon

CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re sorry to tell you tonight that the great Jim Tilmon has died.

Jim was one of the first Black pilots for American Airlines and a longtime meteorologist in Chicago; a career in news that included a stint here at CBS Chicago.

He was brilliant, whether describing how a plane crash happened or telling you what to expect in the weather.

And he was a gentleman.

Friends say he died after surgery.

Jim was 86.

 

 

