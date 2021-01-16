CHICAGO (CBS) — An early morning police chase ended in gunshots on a dead end road in Chicago’s Jeffery Manor neighborhood Saturday.
A freelance photojournalist says he followed East Chicago, Indiana, police to the South Side neighborhood in Chicago as officers chased down an SUV. Video shows sparks flying across the road from the SUV.
They then cornered the SUV in the 9900 block of Van Vlissingen Road. No one was hit by gunfire or hurt in the pursuit.
The 28-year-old man in the SUV eventually surrendered to police around 3 a.m.
