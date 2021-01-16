CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot and critically injured during a carjacking Saturday afternoon in west suburban Aurora.
Aurora Police Department spokesman Paris Lewbel said, around 4 p.m., officers responded to reports of a carjacking in progress in the 1200 block of North Orchard Road.
When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Lewbel said police are still searching for the victim’s vehicles.
Anyone who might have witnessed the carjacking, or who might have information on the incident is asked to call Aurora Police at 630-256-5500.
