CHICAGO (CBS) — Freezing drizzle came to the Chicago area early Sunday morning, but snow moved into northern Illinois from west to east.
Light snow Sunday will bring about an inch to the north and about 2 inches to the south. The snow will taper off in the early afternoon.
Temperatures will be seasonable in the mid 30s.
Monday brings clouds and temperatures in the low 30s.
Tuesday’s high will only reach the upper 20s.
Forecast:
Sunday: Light snow. HIGH: 34
Monday: Cloudy. HIGH 31
