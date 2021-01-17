CHICAGO (CBS) — A wreck in the 1500 block of Lake Shore Drive forced lanes to shut down early Sunday morning.
Around 12:45 a.m. car was struck on the side of the road. Another driver slowed down to help and was hit by a car, police said.
That 24-year-old driver was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he was stabilized.
