CHICAGO (CBS)– More than 2,000 seniors will be getting personal protective equipment Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
You can still help! The group “My Block, My Hood, My City” is looking for volunteers.
You can sign-up online to pick-up the PPE at 10 a.m. The group has a drive-thru system to make things easy and safe.
Volunteers are also needed to help clean-up MLK gardens.
