DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Auburn Gresham, shots fired, Shots Fired At Police

CHICAGO (CBS)– An off-duty police officer from the suburbs was shot at during a a traffic-related dispute in Auburn Gresham.

Chicago police said the 52-year-old officer was rear-ended by a red Kia Sorento, while both cars were driving off the nearby expressway.

As they kept driving, someone in the Sorento opened fire on the officer, hitting his back window. The officer was not hurt.

No one is in custody.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff