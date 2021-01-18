CHICAGO (CBS)– An off-duty police officer from the suburbs was shot at during a a traffic-related dispute in Auburn Gresham.
Chicago police said the 52-year-old officer was rear-ended by a red Kia Sorento, while both cars were driving off the nearby expressway.
As they kept driving, someone in the Sorento opened fire on the officer, hitting his back window. The officer was not hurt.
No one is in custody.
