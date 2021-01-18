DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Meredith Barack
CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman was shot and killed while sitting in her car at a stoplight on Chicago’s West Side Sunday night.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. when a 26-year-old woman was at a stoplight at Hamlin and Chicago avenues. Someone pulled alongside her and fired shots, striking her twice in the head.

The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and police are searching for the shooter.

