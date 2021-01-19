AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — Anyone can be the victim of a carjacking, and this past weekend, it was a mother of two who was just out getting something to eat in Aurora.

The woman did everything right, but she still ended up getting shot. On Tuesday night, her family told CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar her diagnosis should be devastating.

On Tuesday, Kim Weibring went through her first of what could be many surgeries. She had just dropped her boys off at her parents’ home and planned to run some errands when her life changed instantly.

Weibring was inside her Hyundai Santa Fe, parked at a Wendy’s at 1260 Orchard Rd. in Aurora around 4 p.m. Saturday.

“She was carjacked. They put a gun to her head,” said Weibring’s stepfather, Jon Reincke. “The other carjacker grabbed her, pulled her out of the car, and they shot her in the back.”

Reincke added: “It doesn’t matter how old your kids are. You’re always a parent, and this is every parent’s worst nightmare. It really is.”

Weibring is the mother of two young boys. She was shot in the back, and was left on the cold pavement of the fast food restaurant as her car was stolen.

“Left her in a Wendy’s parking lot just flailing her arms,” Reincke said. “I mean, she couldn’t feel her legs. She was flailing around screaming.”

Police said the people responsible drove a stolen Ford Escape to the Wendy’s. It had been taken about an hour earlier in DeKalb County.

“Obviously, she has a long road ahead of her,” Reincke said. “There’s a very good chance she may be paralyzed for life, and you know, you just ask yourself why.”

Still, Weibring is in good spirits. Reincke said his stepdaughter sent a selfie from her hospital bed.

Police late Wednesday were still looking Weibring’s her car and the people behind this carjacking.

Also From CBS Chicago: