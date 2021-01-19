ORLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) — A man was arrested in connection with two package thefts in Orland Park Tuesday after police received numerous tips.
At 10:30 a.m. this past Thursday, a homeowner spotted a man on her Ring camera taking a recently-delivered package from her front porch, Orland Park police said.
It turned out that another homeowner on the block had also had a package stolen from the porch.
Orland Park police posted the Ring video onto their Facebook page, and numerous tips came in on subsequent days, police said.
On Tuesday, police arrested William Riviera in the two thefts. Initially, it appeared that Riviera might be giving the appearance that he was a police officer with a badge hanging around his neck, but it turned out he was actually working as a process server in the area, police said.
