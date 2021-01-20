CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday, after a driver headed the wrong way on the Eisenhower Expressway crashed into six other vehicles.
Illinois State Police said troopers responded to a seven-vehicle crash around 11:50 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 290 near Mannheim Road.
Police said the crash was caused by a vehicle that went the wrong way on the 25th Avenue ramp and started driving west in the eastbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway.
Four people were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to police.
Three eastbound lanes of I-290 were closed for approximately 45 minutes after the crash as police investigated, but all lanes have since reopened.
No further information was immediately available.
