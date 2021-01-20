CHICAGO (CBS)– If you want to check in on Wellington the penguin and his friends at the Shedd Aquarium, next week you’ll get your chance.
Starting next Wednesday, the Shedd will reopen to the members after closing for 70 days due to COVID-19 restrictions. It will reopen to the general public on Saturday, Jan. 30.
Tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets for members go on sale Thursday at noon, and for the general public on Saturday at noon.
COVID-19 measures will be in place with limited entry, a mask requirement, and hand sanitizing stations throughout the aquarium.
After being closed for two months, the Field Museum will reopen to the public on Saturday. Members will get early access on Thursday and Friday.
If you’re an Illinois resident, next Monday and Thursday, you can get in for free.
COVID-19 safety measures will be in place as well.
