CHICAGO (CBS) — Matt Hill, an alumnus of Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, has been hired as the senior associate director for President Joe Biden’s communications staff.
Hill had also served as deputy national press secretary for Biden’s campaign going back to May 2019. He first met Biden when the newly-inaugurated president visited campus a few years ago.
Hill graduated from the U of I in 2016, and served as student body vice president for a period of time.
He has also served as media relations manager at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.; as a communications and public affairs associate at the Global Strategy Group; and as a communications intern in the office of the Vice President when President Biden was serving in that role.
Hill also served as a press intern for U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Illinois) on Capitol Hill in 2015.
