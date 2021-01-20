CHICAGO (CBS)– President Trump granted a full pardon to Casey Urlacher, who was charged with conspiracy to engage in illegal gambling.
Casey Urlacher – the brother of former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher – was indicted along with nine others in 2020 on charges that they ran an illegal offshore sports gambling operation.
He pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.
Casey Urlacher, 40, was also mayor of the far north Illinois suburban village of Mettawa.
In 2016, Casey Urlacher ran for the Republican nomination for the 26th District Illinois State Senate seat, but lost to Dan McConchie, who went on to win the general election.