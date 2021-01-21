CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was carjacked at a gas station in the Bronzeville neighborhood early Thursday morning.
According to police, a 26-year-old driver of a Mercedes was at the service window of a gas station, near 31st Street and Michigan Avenue, when a black vehicle stopped him around 2 a.m.
A man got out of the passenger seat, pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his keys and cellphone. Police said the victim complied and the offender fled in the Mercedes.
The second offender followed in another vehicle.
The victim was not injured.
No one is in custody. Police are investigating.
