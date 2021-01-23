CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for light snow Saturday night and Sunday with total accumulation through Sunday night ranging from a few tenths of an inch south of the city, to half inch to an inch in the city, and around an inch and a half north and northwest of the city.
Lows Saturday night will be in the middle 20s. Highs Sunday will be in the lower 30s.
Bigger snow comes later Monday into Tuesday. Models are hinting at 6 to 10 inches possible.
But it is still early and a complicated system, so the numbers will probably change.
We could see a mix south of the city with the Monday/Tuesday system too. Another shot of light snow is expected Wednesday and temps hovering around or a bit above average through Friday.
