CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday reported 5,152 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 97 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,098,527, including 18,711 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, laboratories reported 110,178 tests, bringing the total so far to 15,319,694.
As of Friday night, 3,121 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 644 were in intensive care and 338 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 16 to Jan 22 is 4.9%.
According to IDPH, 657,820 vaccines have been administered in the state, including 106,274 for long-term care facilities. A total of 41,143 doses were administered Friday. As of Friday night the total number of vaccine doses delivered or allocated to Illinois is 1,636,775. The states seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered per day is 26,666 doses.
