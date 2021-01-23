CHICAGO (CBS) — One single lottery ticket won the entire $1 billion jackpot in Friday night’s Mega Millions. It was sold in Michigan.
This is the third largest prize offered for a North American lottery in history. And if the winner wants the cash option, that person will receive $739 million.
The winning numbers were 4-26-42-50-60-24.
But that does not mean some people in the Chicago area did not win. Matching some of the numbers could still result in some kind of win.
The Mega Millions Jackpot resets to $40 million for next Tuesday night.
