LYONS, Ill. (CBS) — Police found a partially submerged car in the Des Plaines River on the boundary of Lyons and Riverside Sunday morning, and went on to find a woman’s dead body in the river hours later.
Riverside police reported the car was found submerged at 8:16 a.m. across from 419 Fairbank Rd. in Riverside. The red 2017 Hyundai sedan was stuck in the water due to ice and snow.
Police and fire crews checked inside the car and found no one there. It is registered to a Chicago address, Riverside police said.
The car was successfully pulled out of the water at 10 a.m. Riverside police were not sure why it was in the river and had no information about a potential driver or passengers.
The car had gone into the river near Ogden and Lawndale avenues in the Lyons side, Riverside police said.
Police searched the Riverside side of the shoreline for possible victims and found none. A drone was also flown over the river to find any victims in the water, but none were found, police said.
It was not known what time the car entered the water, but it did not appear the car had been submerged for a long time, police said.
At 1 p.m., Illinois State Police along with fire personnel found a woman’s body in the water under the Barrypoint Road Bridge.
The woman has not been identified.
Illinois State Police were investigating Sunday afternoon.
