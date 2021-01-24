CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Storm Warning begins Monday afternoon and last until Tuesday afternoon, as a snowstorm is set to blow in.

An earlier Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded. A Winter Weather Advisory has also been added to our southern counties and into Northwest Indiana.

The snow is expected to start Monday as the sun sets. It is expected to dump 6 inches of snow, with localized areas getting 9 inches.

Northeast winds gusting to 40 mph will generate lakeshore flooding and lake enhanced snow.

Ahead of that for Sunday night, the low is 27. Lake-effect clouds and flurries are possible Sunday night through Monday morning as winds increase. The high for Monday is 32.

There is a lakeshore flood threat on Monday and Tuesday with high winds and 10- to 12-foot waves

As the storm center approaches during the afternoon hours on Monday, it will first encounter the dry air mass that’s in place. But with the moisture connection from the Gulf of Mexico, snow will become better organized as the sun sets at 4:58 p.m.

Some icing is possible for areas south of I-80. This will be a wet snow, possibly creating buildup on branches and power lines.

The low for Monday is 29, while the high for Tuesday is 32.

