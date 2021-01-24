DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect is in custody after a carjacking on Chicago’s Near West Side.

Chicago police arrested a juvenile Saturday night around 11:30 after he was seen getting out of an Audi SUV that was carjacked Saturday.

A police helicopter had been tracking the car through the Chatham neighborhood.

Three other people who were also in the car got away.

Police say three men punched and kicked a 38-year-old woman before taking the car in the 0 to 100 block of South Oakley Saturday around 3:30 p.m.

