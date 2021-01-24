CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect is in custody after a carjacking on Chicago’s Near West Side.
Chicago police arrested a juvenile Saturday night around 11:30 after he was seen getting out of an Audi SUV that was carjacked Saturday.
A police helicopter had been tracking the car through the Chatham neighborhood.
Three other people who were also in the car got away.
Police say three men punched and kicked a 38-year-old woman before taking the car in the 0 to 100 block of South Oakley Saturday around 3:30 p.m.
