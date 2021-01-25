CHICAGO (CBS) — Be aggressive. That’s the advice one Chicago area woman recommends for those trying to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Mary Lou Kroll, who is 69, signed up for the vaccines on the Walgreens website and joined a text chain that included her family and dozens of friends.
They all kept track of when and where the shots might be available.
Finally over the weekend, she and two sisters got some good news.
“They called us yesterday in the morning and said they had no appointments but the vaccine was in. And they did all three of us yesterday,” Kroll said.
Mary Lou and her sisters got the first dose of the vaccine at a Walgreens in Lyons.
She encourages people to look out for seniors who may not have computers and could miss opportunities to get the shots.
