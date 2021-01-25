CHICAGO (CBS) — Two more key players are out for the Blackhawks.
Forward Alex Debrincat and defenseman Adam Boqvist have been placed on the COVID-19 protocol list.
That means they can’t practice, play. or even travel until they are cleared.
The Blackhawks have won two in a row, but now they go back on the road for 2 games with Nashville.
“We wanted to make sure our team game gets a little bit better and that we all seem to kind of mesh and grow, and we have a big test coming up against better teams on paper for sure that we’ll have to really show, and those are the games that kind of seem to show what you have to get and what you don’t, and so it’ll be fun to get back on the road and see what we have,” said Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy.
