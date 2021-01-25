CHICAGO (CBS)– Millions more people in Illinois are eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine, starting Monday.
Phase 1B means people over 65 years old and frontline essential workers can start getting doses.
People like teachers, police and firefighters, even grocery store workers and people who run buses and trains. This includes 3.2 million people.
Some vaccines will be given out by health departments, others will be given out by appointment at select Walgreens, CVS, Walmart or Jewel.
The governor says Illinois is working to expand the number of urgent care clinics and doctors offices that can give out shots.
McCormick Place is not open to the public, but it will be where state police, Illinois Guard members, and other emergency agency workers will go to get their shots.
Also From CBS Chicago: