CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded in a vehicle on the street in South Shore Thursday afternoon.
A mail carrier was nearby at the time, but was not injured.
The shooting happened at 2:10 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Crandon Avenue, police said. The 20-year-old man was in a car parked on the street when two other vehicles pulled up and two assailants got out of one of them, police said.
Both assailants took out guns and fired shots at the man, police said. He was shot in the left hip and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
Postal Inspector Spencer Block confirmed that a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was in the area at the time. But Block said no postal service employees were injured or believed to be the target.
Area One detectives were investigating late Thursday, as was the U.S. Postal Service.
