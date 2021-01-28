CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were questioning a man and woman Thursday afternoon after they said the woman shot the man during a fight on the city’s Southwest Side.
At 11:50 a.m., police were called to the 2700 block of West 59th Street, on the cusp of the Gage Park and Chicago Lawn neighborhoods, for a person with a knife at an apartment building.
A 30-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were in a physical fight when the woman took out a gun and fired shot at the man, police said. The man was shot in the right arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
The woman was not injured, police said.
Police recovered three guns, including a 9mm pistol with a 30-round magazine and suppressor of which they tweeted a photo.
A call of a person shot came out at 59th and California and within minutes, officers from @ChicagoCAPS08 and @ChicagoACES1 responded, placed a suspect into into custody, and recovered three firearms, including this 9mm pistol with a 30 round magazine and suppressor.#CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/jUWDVLbKmV
— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) January 28, 2021
Both the man and woman were being questioned by Area One detectives Thursday afternoon. Neither had a Firearm Owners Identification Card or a concealed carry license.
