CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public Schools are continuing with a third day of remote learning for all students, as officials continue negotiating with the Chicago Teachers Union about how to re-open schools safely in the pandemic.

Prekindergarten and some special education students were able to return to in-person classes on Jan. 11, but CPS has told parents to keep those students home the past three days, in light of a CTU vote to teach remotely only, amid the ongoing dispute over reopening plans.

Friday morning, CTU members reiterated their stand in a Zoom call.

“CPS’s plan is not really a plan, and it’s passing the buck onto schools, principals, and communities to figure out how they’re going to solve things like what does everybody eat? How do you create enough space and divide the space? How do you keep the schools clean? The schools didn’t have enough custodians to maintain their schools clean before the pandemic,” said K-5 technology teacher Jose Frausto.

“I’m standing strong, because I do my job 100% every day Monday through Friday from the safety of my home, because I chose safety. This anxiety is real, but this virus is real as well,” said school clerk Deanna Myron.

Many CTU members were locked out of their email and remote teaching tools when they refused to go back to classrooms earlier this month.

Two weeks ago, several teachers held a “teach-out” in front of the home of Chicago Board of Education President Miguel del Valle, conducting remote classes.

Meantime, on Friday morning a group of faith leaders said they agree that students shouldn’t go back until it’s clear all schools are safe. They said now is not that time.

“It is a moral issue. While CPS is claiming that school open is about equity, when we look at the facts that Black and Brown families – who are the hardest hit by the COVID-19 infections and deaths – are keeping their children at home,” said Rev. Robert Jones, pastor at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.

“This is not the time. This is not the moment,” said Rev. Paula Cripps-Vallejo, pastor at Humboldt Park United Methodist Church. “We know it will take months to roll out the vaccine, and so in the meantime let’s continue to provide all the resources to our teachers to teach remotely, to teach safely.”

CPS officials insist schools are COVID-safe and sanitized. The district says it’s in agreement with health experts who are encouraging schools to reopen now.

A relief agency is partnering with CPS to provide personal protective equipment, or PPE. World Vision handed out the items Tuesday morning to schools with low-income families and the most vulnerable children. The kits include Lysol wipes, hand sanitizers, masks, and social distancing stickers.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS leadership have said they still plan to have kindergarten through 8th grade students return to classrooms beginning on Monday.

