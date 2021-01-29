CHICAGO (CBS) — Ditto is the PAWS Pet of the Week.
Ditto is searching for a family that will keep them active. He loves meeting new people and getting as much attention as he can. Ditto always want to be part of the fun.
Ditto does not know much about personal space, so he needs to be nearby for a snuggle. He is one of the sweetest dog and he is looking for a home with older kids were he is the only pet.
To learn more about Ditto and other cute dogs and cats, go to the PAWS Chicago website and click on the link for the virtual adoption process.
Do something special for the animal lover in your life this Valentine’s Day. Give a gift to homeless pets and you can have the opportunity to name a PAWS dog or cat.
Learn more at PAWSChicago.org.
Cold Weather Tips from @pawschicago pic.twitter.com/V8EV1WC75N
— Sarah Lindsay (@SLPetCareInc) January 28, 2021
Also From CBS Chicago: