CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 2,389 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 43 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 624,959 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 9,592, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 375 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
So far, 2,949,445 people have been tested in the state, up from 2,940,233 on Friday. A total of 6,976,408 tests, including repeat tests for individuals, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.
Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Hoosiers 70 and older, health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Schedules yours at https://ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
As of Saturday, 551,527 people in the state have received a first dose of vaccine, and 137,823 are fully vaccinated.
Also From CBS Chicago: